She Put Up A Sign Reminding Her Boyfriend To Put The Toilet Seat Down, But He Wasn’t Laughing At All

Every time I go to use a toilet, I look with my eyes to see what the current state of the seat is, and adjust according to my needs.

It kinda seems like that’s something everyone could do, but I am assured that no, it is not.

That if I do not return the seat to its default position at the end of my use, others will perish.

Here, my young brother in spirit is learning the same lesson.

AITA for putting a sign above the toilet? My 15f boyfriend 15m has been coming over to my house a lot and spending a lotta time here, and when he does he always leaves the toilet seat up in the bathroom that I use and share with my little sister 10f. My sister and me both asked him a ton of times to please put the seat down after he uses the bathroom and he usually just said “yeah okay” or “sure” but then kept leaving the seat up.

Then came a joke, and a sign.

It was really getting on me and my sisters nerves so she suggested as a joke at first “hey why don’t you put a sign up on the wall to remind him”, and I thought that was actually a good idea so I did it. I put a sign above the toilet in our bathroom that said “dear (bfs name) please put the seat down when your done love (my name)”. I thought it would give him the reminder he seems to need.

He was…not amused.

But today when he saw it he came out of the bathroom really upset, he said it was embarrassing for him to have a sign in the bathroom for him about how to use the toilet. He said it was a stupid thing to do and it wasn’t a big deal that he occasionally left the toilet seat up. But I told him how it’s not an occasional thing he leaves the seat up every time he uses the Bathroom and me and my sister were sick of it.

And now it’s a whole thing.

He left and went home still kinda angry and I tried to text him to talk about it but he just responded saying he doesn’t wanna talk to me right now. AITA?

Now, I personally have never accidentally sat straight in a toilet full of water, because I always look first. With my eyes.

But – that lost cause aside – it is a simple request, and if he can’t be bothered to respect it, that’s on him.

