She Ran Into A Friend Of A Friend Who Looked Very Familiar, And Now She’s Convinced They Both Have Something Called “Cousin Face”

by Ben Auxier

One of the most interesting things about getting older is watching younger generations come up with new terms for stuff that’s already been around forever.

For instance, the phrase “I just have one of those faces,” is apparently being replaced by “I have cousin face.”

As laid out in this video from TikTok user @eviefsb:

“Last night I was introduced to a friend of a friend and I was like, ‘have we met before? you look familiar.’ And she goes ‘oh, that’s just because I have Cousin Face.'”

“I was like, ‘what the **** is cousin face?’ And she goes, ‘everyone’s always like you look like my cousin, you look like my cousin’s cousin, I look like everyone’s cousin.'”

“And I was like, ‘we look very similar.’ And she was like, ‘you have Cousin Face, too.’ I have cousin face.”

@eviefsb

i mean we’re technically all cousins #cousin #newfriends #fypage

♬ original sound – evie

The comments were wild.

Screenshot 1 0a9e41 She Ran Into A Friend Of A Friend Who Looked Very Familiar, And Now Shes Convinced They Both Have Something Called Cousin Face

Straight out of central casting?

Screenshot 2 7f5be3 She Ran Into A Friend Of A Friend Who Looked Very Familiar, And Now Shes Convinced They Both Have Something Called Cousin Face

Is it spreading?

Screenshot 3 3a11bf She Ran Into A Friend Of A Friend Who Looked Very Familiar, And Now Shes Convinced They Both Have Something Called Cousin Face

And then semantic satiation began to take over.

Screenshot 4 c8cf97 She Ran Into A Friend Of A Friend Who Looked Very Familiar, And Now Shes Convinced They Both Have Something Called Cousin Face

I guess if you go far back enough on the timeline, we’re all TECHNICALLY related.

We are all cousin face.

