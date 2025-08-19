She Saw A Fight Brewing Between A Chicken And A Child, But Stepping In Upset The Kid’s Parents

Nothing makes people angrier than the insinuation that they’re being bad parents.

Even if, you know they are bad parents, should you call them out on it or keep your thoughts to yourself?

In this story, we see parental protection (or lack thereof) in both humans and chickens.

Dive in with us.

AITA for “parenting” someone else’s kid? Ok, so I (49f) was on vacation with my husband (51m) my son(18m) and son’s gf(18f). We were in Bermuda, where wild chickens are kind of everywhere.

We went to one of those touristy attractions so the kids could do a tour. Hubby and I have toured this attraction enough over the years so we just gave the kids a ride and were waiting outside.

There were quite a few chickens.

Before the tour started, the staff directed us to sit under a tent and wait for the guide. There were a few chickens about. A couple of hens had very young chicks. Other people showed up and seemed to like the chickens but weren’t interested in them.

Another family showed up.

Then a family of five came. Mom and dad on their phones. Oldest son too cool for his siblings. Daughter (12ish) declared that she was going to catch a chick.

The mother hen isn’t going to like that!

I knew this was unlikely as they are good at disappearing in the brush. Well, daughter got too close and the mother hen squawked and jumped at her. This upset the youngest son (10ish) who started chasing the hen, swinging a stick at her. She was clearly panicking and desperately trying to get away.

Then she flew into action.

I immediately rushed over (as I was on my way, the kid threw the stick at the hen) and told him not to throw things at animals. Then told him to go to his parents. I was very firm in my statement. I returned to my family as the kid’s father was asking him if he threw something at an animal. Since the kid denied it, I said, “Yeah, he just threw a stick at a chicken.”

Then came the conflict.

The dad didn’t say word one to the kid about his actions. Instead, he snapped at me saying, “we’re his parents!” Indicating himself and the kids’ apparent mom. So I replied, “Good. Then parent.” I admit I was matching his tone. He just shook his head and said “wow” over and over in a really angry tone.

So, was she in the right?

I felt that I was right to address the situation directly with the child as it was quickly escalating into violence and I was sincerely concerned for the safety of that mom and her babies. But was I TA? Should I have asked the parents to notice and prevent their kid’s actions?

Is it wrong to stop someone else’s child from hurting an animal?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit were clucking about:

This person takes OP’s side.

What are you supposed to do, let the kid and/or the animal get hurt?

Gotta learn to respect wild animals.

Not a terrible response.

Seems like both kid and parent needed to learn a lesson.

