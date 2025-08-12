She Took A Chance On Her Friend’s Kid To Do Some Painting, But When He Let Her Down, She Ended Up Having To Clean Up His Mess

Mixing work with personal connections can get complicated fast.

One homeowner thought she was doing her friend a favor by hiring her kid to do some painting, but when he left behind a mess instead of a finished product, the homeowner found themselves in a difficult position.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for firing my friends kid? I needed some painting done, and my friend’s kid’s boyfriend (23) worked for a painting company. I asked if he could do the work.

Things started off well enough and she was excited about it.

He said yes, gave me a quote, I accepted, and he got to work. He was having my friend’s kid help him, which I thought was cute.

But what the painter left behind was less than satisfactory.

Long story short, a month later, everything is half-***ed. There’s overspray everywhere, nothing is finished properly, and he tried to get away with one coat where I asked for two. On top of that, the guy left empty bottles of alcohol and trash everywhere.

She decided to go another route with the painting.

We needed to get other work done, so I hired someone else to come and finish the job. It took two guys three days to complete what was left undone. I ended up paying for all the paint myself. I paid the kids the difference and still had to repaint a lot of what they did myself.

But now her friend is spreading gossip about her.

Now, they are telling everyone that I screwed them over. AITA for firing him?

Good intentions don’t always guarantee good results.

What did Reddit think?

If anyone got “screwed over”, it’s the person left with the bad paint job.

This user thinks the homeowner should have spoken with the contractor first and given him a chance to redeem himself.

The homeowner gave the kid a fair chance, but he squandered it.

It sounds like this commenter would have made the same decision.

Next time, she may just be better off hiring a perfect stranger.

She held up her end of the deal, but she knew this contractor couldn’t say the same.

