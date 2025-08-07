She Took The Time To Help A Lost Shopper, So He Left Her With A Holiday Memory That Lasted For Years

Genuine human connection has the power to break through even the most stubborn language barriers.

During a hectic shift at a mall store, one retail worker helped a man who didn’t speak English find the perfect Christmas card — and the man’s gratitude stuck with the employee for years after.

Kind Customer Back when I worked in the terrible mall store, I met this man who was looking for a Christmas card for his nephew.

But this wasn’t a typical customer.

I greeted him, and it was obvious that English was not his first language. He could have been anywhere between thirty-five and fifty—my guess would be mid-forties or so?

He was a small man, a little frail, and he had hollow cheeks and a beard and a little toque. He gave off a sweet, gentle vibe. I tried my best to help him, though it was a bit difficult with the language barrier.

He asked, “Spanish?” I shook my head and apologized. “French?” As a Canadian, I’ve taken twelve-ish years of French lessons, but can I remember a word of it? Nope! I smiled, embarrassed, and said, “German?” No luck.

Despite our language woes, he managed to tell me that his nephew likes Star Wars. I showed him where the Star Wars Christmas cards were, all the while trying to be as kind and courteous as I could.

I understand what it’s like to be in a country where you can’t speak or understand the language—I know it can be stressful, and that sort of situation doesn’t improve when someone is impatient or condescending with you.

With all that in mind, I excused myself so I didn’t hover over him. Before I went, he said (in broken English), “Thank you for your kindness, thank you. I will never forget it.” I don’t think I’d ever felt the joy of the season quite like I had then. I saw this fellow a few times after that, but he didn’t recognize me.

