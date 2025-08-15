She Was Supposed To Pick Her Friend Up At The Airport, But When The Flight Was Delayed, She Refused To Give Her A Ride

Agreeing to pick someone up from the airport is really a huge favor, but agreeing to pick someone up from the airport in the middle of the night is an even bigger favor.

If you planned to pick your friend up from the airport but the flight was delayed so that it was now arriving in the middle of the night, would you still pick your friend up from the airport, or would you tell them to find another way home?

This girl shares how she was supposed to pick up her friend from the airport but decided not to after a flight delay.

Now, she’s not sure if she made the right decision.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for refusing to pickup a friend at the airport because she booked a flight that arrived at 3 am? So this last week, I had agreed to pickup a friend/neighbor at the airport around 10 pm. She has physical restrictions and does not drive.

She also maxes out her luggage even though she was only going back to Philly for 2 weeks. She always has two large check-in bags, as close to the 50lb max limit as possible, and 3 carry on bags. She likes to stay up late so always books the latest flight to arrive back in town. In hindsight, I also realize that there are lots of crazy drivers around the airport in Vegas at night.

The last 3 times I have gone to the the airport, I have almost gotten into accidents with drivers cutting me off when heading to the airport. So this last Tues, she was set to return back at 9:50 pm. From the time she lands, it usually takes her close to an hour to get her bags and get to the pickup area so we are talking 10:50 pm before she is ready for pickup.

I asked her to text me when the flight took off so I would know its on time. She texts me that the flight is delayed and her flight sits on the ground for at least 2 hours. Finally, around 1 am Philly time, she tells me the flight is canceled due to weather. She says they got off and there is a long line to reschedule flights and there is an app she can use. I tell her that I don’t want to be driving to the airport after 10 pm to pick her up. There are a few flights much earlier than her current one.

She texts me back that she has rebooked for a 9:20 departure and arrival at 11:50 pm. I remind her that I don’t want to be driving around after 10 pm and that it would take her an hour to get out of baggage claim. She tells me that her bags were already sent and she might be out around 12:30 am instead. I told her I would not be coming out at 12:30 am to pick her up.

As it turns out, her flight was delayed again and left at 1 am, Philly time, and arrived a 3 am local time. I told her to call Uber and she needed a credit card to set up an account. Her reply was, “I didn’t bring a credit card with me.” Who does that? So does that make me an AH for not agreeing to pickup someone at 3 am instead of 9:50 pm?

