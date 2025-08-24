She Wore A Gown And Gloves To Visit Her Sick Mother, So A Frazzled Nurse Confused Her For Staff And Tried To Hand Her A Patient Report

Hospitals can be chaotic, and in the middle of that chaos, it’s easy to make assumptions.

One woman was just trying to visit her sick mom, but a nurse mistook her for medical staff before she’d even stepped inside the room.

And the gown, gloves and mask she had donned earlier didn’t help her case.

Confused for hospital staff So a couple weeks back, my mom was hospitalized for some kind of rash. They never figured out what it was, but she got better, so all’s well that ends well.

While she was visiting, she was told to wear some protective gear.

Anyway, I went to visit her in the hospital, and since they didn’t know what she had, I needed to wear a gown, mask, and gloves to see her—just in case it was contagious.

Which laid the groundwork for a confusing interaction in the hallway.

As I’m putting all this on in the hall outside her room, a nurse rounds the corner and greets me. Of course, I’m polite and greet her back, and she asks what I’m up to. I tell her this is my mom’s room and I’m going in to visit. She coos at that, saying, “Oh, God bless your mom, anyway…” and starts going on about what this other patient down the hall needs.

She’s quick to correct this nurse, who quickly backtracks.

I just stare at her all wide-eyed like, “Why are you telling ME this??” before sheepishly telling her, “Uh… I don’t work here.” And she stammers, clearly embarrassed by her mistake, saying I look just like one of the other nurses on the floor.

The interaction left both of them frazzled.

I wasn’t aware there were other 6 ft red-headed women in my area, but hey—makes sense. I’m not the only one in 8 billion people, I guess. Not the place to joke like I do actually work there, since I don’t have a medical degree—that would be a crime, lol.

The hospital may consider giving their visitors big flashing identifiers next time.

What did Reddit think?

Embarrassing mistakes happen in all professions.

Apparently all types of people look like doctors when you’re desperate enough.

The chances weren’t good, but weirder things have happened.

She might not have been a nurse, but in that moment, she sure looked like one.

