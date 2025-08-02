She’s Excited About Her Birthday, But When She Found Out Her Uncle Might Have Cancer, She Thought About Canceling Her Plans

Cancer news can rock a whole family, but there are many ways to handle this kind of news and many reasons to be careful about your decision.

Imagine having celebratory plans but then finding out a family member might have cancer. Would you go ahead with your plans anyway, or would you call off the celebration?

That’s the dilemma the person in this story is dealing with. Let’s see why something fun has become so stressful.

WIBTA if I don’t cancel my birthday dinner because my uncle has an MRI? My birthday dinner is in a few days. I’m really excited. I haven’t done anything for my birthday in a few years, and this is the first time I’ve planned a nice intimate dinner party with 10 of my closest friends. Clothes ordered, cake ordered, food done.

But there’s a hitch in these plans.

I found out today from my mom that her sister’s husband is being tested for cancer. They live in a different country but we are all close as a family. Long story short, they found a lump, they suspect it’s cancer. He’s had a biopsy, and is scheduled for an MRI the same day I have my birthday dinner. His daughter lives in the same city as us. She’s a student here. We’re quite close and she’s obviously invited to the dinner. When my mom told me about what was happening with her dad/my uncle, she said not to say anything to her because she doesn’t know and her parents don’t want to tell her until they know for sure. I was really annoyed because why have I been brought into this secret unwillingly.

She’s in a difficult position.

I don’t want to keep anything from her and I think it’s unfair that they won’t tell her. Regardless, this is news she needs to hear from her parents and not me I think. I did ask my aunt to tell her but she outright refused. I feel wrong hosting a birthday dinner knowing this huge thing is going on ESPECIALLY considering his daughter doesn’t know. I asked my parents what I should do, and my mom said to go ahead with it and my dad said to cancel it. I was so excited for this birthday and I really want to go ahead with it. WIBTA if I do?

She should still have her birthday dinner.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Yep. You need to eat, anyway. May as well do it with people you love.

Ha that’s one way to look at it.

Exactly. It could even be curable.

Definitely. Cancer takes its toll on a social life.

SO unfair.

It’s just an MRI!

