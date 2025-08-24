She’s Lived In This House For Years, And She’s Convinced There are “Feral People” Living in Her Walls

I don’t believe in ghosts. Like, at all. Even a little bit.

The entire concept makes no sense to me. Some kind of soul copy just floats around after you’re dead? Given the billions of people who have lived and died so far, shouldn’t EVERYWHERE ON EARTH be haunted? Or do only SOME people become ghosts? If so, which ones and why? And where’s the cutoff line? Are there Neanderthal ghosts? Did chimps get that element on the evolutionary tree too? How come I never see any monkey ghosts, that would be adorable.

Feels like total nonsense. But that does NOT stop be from being super scared in a freaky old house.

Nothing can stop that.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @bobbiecurtislee:

“People never understand my irrational fear until I show them my basement. My irrational fear is that there are people living inside of my walls, and this is why.”

“Believe it or not, that is pretty tame for my basement.”

“But as you can see, there is a literal hallway system that wraps around the entire foundation of my basement, but then we have rooms like this that are so filled with junk from previous generations that you won’t even be able to tell if someone was hiding right there in front of me, in plain sight. Not only that but past the actual tree that is the supporting beam for my living room floor there is a crawl space that leads to a bigger room right past this wall that we didn’t even know existed until just recently.”

“I have lived here my entire life and I still don’t feel comfortable opening those doors[…]I will leave you with the question that I know is on everyone’s mind; yes, my house is haunted, but I’m still just scared that there are feral people living in my walls.”

Is that reasonable, actually?

You’re being kinda rude, if you think about it.

Dude that’s so much space.

Oh…um…excuse me.

So, either your home is filled with specters of the undead AND the undetectable, crevice-dweller living…

Or you need to renovate your basement.

