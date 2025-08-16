Sibling Struggles With Sister’s Disrespectful Behavior And Unpaid Debt, And It Resulted In Some Cutting Words Exchanged

How much backlash would you take from a family member?

The siblings in this story are feuding. It started with one owing the other money and not paying it back, but the situation has escalated.

Read how one Redditor weighs out the questionable conditions their sister has put them through.

See the story below to find out more.

AITA for setting boundaries with my ex-sister Hi. So the title says it all. I’ll give a bit of a backstory… So I used to have a lot of respect towards my sister, I tried helping her when she asked, was supporting her in any way I could, just did my best to be a good sibling.

The story starts with money…

However, recently, I’ve been noticing that she has little to no respect towards me. She owes me some money, and she’s been promising for quite some time to pay it back, but it’s always empty promises, or just excuses why she can’t pay it back. She had money to go on a vacation abroad, she has money to buy useless stuff that she doesn’t need, but she’s doesn’t have money to return to me. And it’s not a huge sum.

Her sister makes empty promises.

Recently she promised to pay me back when she gets paid. The day she should’ve gotten paid, she said that there was an issue with the bank, and told me that she’ll send it the next day. The next day – still nothing, and she told me that she spent it all. That was it; that was the last straw.

But then, the sister’s attitude started coming out.

[A] week later, I demanded that she pay it back right away, but she told me, “Oh, I’m not gonna drop everything just because you need something and run to help you, and I don’t have time for you. I will send it when I want to.” So I told her that she’d better send it, and not just the recent debt, but older one too, which of course she refused to do. Then, I told her that I’ll wait for it until Friday morning, and of course, still nothing.

This is where things get really intense.

I messaged her, told some harsh things; she told me some harsh things (I was super angry, TBH) and then to mock me, sent me $10. [A] few hours later, she said ,“I don’t care, I was the only one supporting you (I’m trans, BTW) but no more! And at least I don’t have to remind everyone of my gender. And just so you know, you’re dead to me.”

The kicker? No contact.

Then, she blocked me. The funny thing is, she’s never been supportive, I’ve always asked her to use my preferred pronouns, and name, and she never did. The only one who needed reminding about my gender was her. And I’ve started to emotionally prepare for something like “you’re dead to me” situation.

And now, the sibling is reeling.

So, AITA for demanding my sister pays me money she owes me, because I understood that she had little to no respect towards me? P.S. I wanted to add that family life during my childhood wasn’t great. [I] had little contact with my parents and siblings, [and I] was living with my grandma until I turned 18, and she kicked me out. And my sister added that [our] mother is more interested in her life than mine, which I told her that I know that and that I’ve made peace with it.

Was either party in the wrong for their behavior? Has Reddit experienced something like this before? Let’s read the comments to get a sense of what everyone thinks.

People sided with the OP, but had some varying thoughts.

One recommended no contact.

Another advised to never loan money unless you’re ok with it not being repaid.

Finally, one Redditor recommended small claims court.

This sister sounds awful, and this sibling needs to take care of themselves.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.