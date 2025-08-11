‘Someone’s getting fired today.’ – A Customer Said His Car Fell Off A Jack At Repair Shop

That’s gonna leave a mark!

A man showed TikTok viewers why he got angry at workers at a Discount Tire store…after his vehicle fell off of a jack.

In the video’s text overlay, the TikTokker wrote, “my truck fell off the jack at Discount Tire.”

He added in the text overlay, “Someone’s getting fired today.”

The TikTokker also wrote, “They messed up my truck and had to file a claim.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Well, today was eventful…”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person was confused.

Another TikTokker wasn’t impressed.

And this individual spoke up.

He was pretty fired up about this mishap!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.