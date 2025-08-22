Teenage Daughter Snapped At Her Parents Because They Kept Asking Her Questions While She Was Cleaning, And Now She Isn’t Sure If She Was Out Of Line

Growing up can be difficult because you have to transition from being a child into an adult, and that is not easy for anyone.

What would you do if your parents were getting on your nerves, so you snapped at them and they got upset at you?

That is what is happening to the daughter in this story, and she thinks her parents are wrong for their attitude; however, she also thinks maybe she shouldn’t have snapped at them either.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for cleaning the house out of spite? I (17F) became really tired of my parent’s being hard on themselves. A lot of the times they say negative things about themselves and saying every child in the house doesn’t appreciate what they do.

They say stuff like “woe is me” (but way worse).

Parenting can be a thankless job.

I have a 14 year old sister and two little brothers 4 and 8. My sister was angry at my parents for them telling her to do chores. Which, I understand an attitude can be frustrating for the parents and chores are essential for development. But my parents seem to act like all of their children don’t do anything useful and are useless. We do chores when we are told to do them, but our parents still say that they aren’t being appreciated enough and that no one listens. I know they have to go to work and it’s difficult to maintain a house with 4 kids. Being a parent is incredibly stressful and sometimes they just need a break. They constantly have to work and them come home to more work. I try my best to listen to them to do chores but some things I really struggle with because I’m autistic and have sensory issues.

What type of accommodations does she want?

My parents don’t accommodate me at all but that’s okay as they don’t have the time to anyway. But I constantly feel like I don’t ever do enough for them and anything I do doesn’t even matter. Since I have to be alone a lot to calm down.

So, out of frustration I started to deep clean bathrooms, take trash out, clean my cat’s litter box, wash the stairs, etc. Basically just cleaned the whole house. My dad kept asking me a question I didn’t know the answer to and when he asked again I snapped. And he got mad at me for having an attitude. But then I just continued to clean and ignore them.

I would imagine they are upset that their child snapped at them.

I feel kind of bad now for being a jerk, I still am adamant about not saying bad things in front of kids (or even in general), but maybe I should have tried to understand them more.

My parents are not mad at me for cleaning the house but I am wondering if the reasons I did it were wrong. And if I acted apathetic and selfish towards them. I’m planning to apologize to them later regardless. So… AITA?

The cleaning clearly isn’t an issue here. Her parents are likely upset that she snapped at them and then ignored them, which is very disrespectful.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Rage gardening sounds fun.

This commenter thinks she needs to focus on her own needs.

Spite can be motivating.

Apparently cleaning is traumatic to this commenter.

This person thinks cleaning is a very useful way to work off frustration.

Cleaning is a great way to deal with frustration.

