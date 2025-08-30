Teenage Grandson Doesn’t Like His Grandpa, So When He Got A Last Minute Invite To His Wedding, He Didn’t Want To Go

When a family member is getting married, you should go to their wedding if it is at all possible.

AITA for not going to my grandfathers wedding? I, (16 year old male) live with my mom and step dad 10 months out of the year down south, and during the summer I go up to upstate New York where I was born to visit my dads side of the family.

I love my dad and have a great time with him and his side of the family, but I’m going to be honest, I heavily dislike my mothers dad because he was always “forced”, and rarely took no for an answer. Like forcing me to go four wheeling after I deliberately said no because of some trauma from a couple crashes. What I am trying to get to is that I have made plans to watch 3 dogs over the week while being paid, which is fine because I love money, but one day I get a call saying that he is getting married and I am in it, and also I am suppose to help him a day early setting it up.

This was very out of the blue, and I simply couldn’t say yes, one of the dogs I was watching was over 10 years old and I couldn’t just leave her. I told him I can’t, and he starts yelling and complaining at my mother saying he scheduled this and asked my dad and step mom if he could have me on these days, so if he asked for these days, then why did we schedule dog sitting? It’s because he didn’t, he sent a text asking if he could have me in 2023 for a different thing, he didn’t even say a word last or this year to my dad and step mom, he hasn’t even sent a text about the schedule even after the problem.

His wedding is currently in 2 days and I want to know if I am in the wrong. I will not say anything about living conditions or anything like that because he doesn’t abuse me, he likes me, but I don’t like him, I hate how he was never told no and was always pushy. But the worst case is that my mother thinks I have no excuse to miss the wedding, she usually never acts like this but I guess she just wants to stop being the middleman. I don’t know if I wrote a good story or not and my apologies if I didn’t, even if he did schedule it I’m gonna be honest, I don’t think I would’ve been happy during that wedding. So despite everything said, am I out of line? AITA?

