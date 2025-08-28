Neighbor Parked Their Car On Their Clean Parking Spot, So They Filled Their Car With Water That Froze Overnight

When people don’t learn the easy way, you need to twist things to teach them a lesson!

Dad’s Friends Revenge on AH Neighbor If anyone is familiar with Chicago in the winter, there is this thing called “Dibs.” This is were you clear the snow from the street directly in front of your house and put something in the spot (ie a lawn chair, a couch, anything) to keep someone else from parking in it.

This was a particularly heavy snow with an arctic blast forecast to come in late the evening. My dad’s friend cleared the snow in front of the house so his elderly father could park. He was gone just a few minutes to get his “dibs” item. He returned to find his neighbor had just parked in the spot. He told his neighbor that the spot was for his dad. The neighbor just laughed and said that he didn’t have dibs.

Later that night, my dad’s buddy came out and built a ridge of snow around the car, about a third of the way up the door. Since it was a wet, heavy snow, it packed real well. He packed it up nice and tight and created a dam around the car. He grabbed his hose and filled the area under this neighbor’s car. The arctic blast would take care of the rest. The next morning, he was woken up by the neighbor pounding on his door screaming about their car.

The water had frozen, completely solid under the car, through the wheels, partially up the doors, and into the lower part of the engine. The car was unable to be entered and was completely immobilized. The neighbor called the cops. My dad’s friend explained the situation, heard both sides. At the end, the cops told the neighbor that what he did was wrong and he got what he deserved.

As much as it was an inconvenience for my dad’s friend, that car sat there for the next several months until it thawed out. The neighbor even called several tow companies but because of the ice, nobody would touch it. Obviously the neighbor never did that again.

Also for some unknown reason, the neighbor never talked to my dad’s friend again. This took place about 40 years ago. Most people weren’t so “sue happy” back then as they are today.

