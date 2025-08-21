New Neighbors Asked For Access To Their Backyard Because Theirs Wasn’t Fenced In, But They Said No And Now The Neighbors Are Being Rude

It’s unfortunate when you get off on the wrong foot with someone you have to see and deal with sometimes, but that’s what happened with these neighbors.

AITA for not letting my neighbors use my backyard? My partner and I just got new neighbors. They moved in about a month ago. We met them briefly. They are a couple around our age and a daughter who might be 4 or 5 and a dog. We have our backyard fully fenced in with a privacy fence. Their yard doesn’t. I was out front last weekend when the couple came up our driveway and started chatting. They mentioned that they were on a waiting list to get their yard fenced in but were told it would be a few months.

They said they would really like their daughter and dog to have a place to run around but didn’t feel comfortable with the lack of fence (our neighborhood backs up to a wooded area and a creek). They asked if they could borrow our backyard for a few hours a day so they could let everyone run worry free. I immediately didn’t like this, but I told them I would think about it. I talked to my partner, and we both agreed this wasn’t a good idea. We have two dogs ourselves, and they can be a tad protective of their yard. One of them also doesn’t love kids and the other one can be a tad dog selective. Because of this, we would have to coordinate when we could let our dogs out and that’s just not something we want to deal with. There are just too many things that could go wrong. Plus that good ole American worry that if someone got hurt we could get sued.

The guy stopped by again on Wednesday and asked if we had given it any thought. I told him we had discussed it, and unfortunately it just wasn’t going to work out with our dogs and their schedule so we wouldn’t be able to accommodate them. He immediately got sour and said it was nice to know how neighborly we were. He left abruptly but I could hear him muttering under his breath. He and his wife have made a big show of snuffing us the last couple of days. My partner said they will get over it, and while I’m not going to reconsider, I do feel kind of guilty. AITA for not letting our new neighbors use our yard?

