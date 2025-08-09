Their Parents Have Been Using Their Car All the Time, So They Asked Them To Pay For The Registration

I don’t want to tell anyone how to live their life, but it sounds like the person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page might want to think about moving out of the house where they live…

Because this situation sounds pretty toxic!

Check out what they had to say and see if you think they did anything wrong.

AITA for asking my parents to pay for my car’s registration this year? “I (28) have had my license medically suspended for the 15 months. In that time, my parents have used my car to get to work, go do errands etc etc. I have not driven that car at all during these 15 months. I have a family of 7 adults living under the same roof, with only 4 cars. 2 belong to my parents, one belongs to my sister and the other one belongs to me.

Can you help me out here…?

I got my car registration bill a few weeks ago, and I asked my parents to pay for the registration this year because my car has essentially been theirs for a year. It makes sense to me that they’d pay it. But when I brought it up, they scoffed and called me entitled. They said they were putting no money towards the payment whatsoever. They got really upset with me. They only drive it around town, so it’s not like they’ve gone on any day trips or anything. But my car has been a huge help for them.

It sounds like they have a point…

One of the main things is that it’s made it where my mom doesn’t have to be dropped off at 6 am for her 8 am shifts because of how everyone’s schedules work with jobs/school. I’m genuinely surprised they got this mad at me. Is this something I shouldn’t expect my parents to do? I’m on a deducted salary while I figure this medical stuff out so it’s not like I want to pay 200 dollars for something I don’t even use.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this individual said they’re NTA.

Jeez, that didn’t go over very well…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.