These Cousins Have Made Very Different Lifestyle Choices, And They Disagree Over The “Right” Way To Live

Life is made up of choices, and different decisions can lead people down wildly different paths.

Like in this story, when one cousin starts a big family and the other cousin decides to stay childless and earns a bunch of money. The problem? They don’t support each other in their lifestyles, and that creates friction.

Let’s see what’s up.

AITAH for rubbing our DINK lifestyle on my cousin’s feed? I am 28f married to my husband 29m for four years now. We met in college and fell in love quickly. We completed our studies at 21 and started working in same city. When we started working, we lived together and travelled every year outside the country. Gifted our parents trip. Saved money, lived on one salary and took responsible decisions.

Sounds like a true DINK-style existence. It’s bound to make some people envious.

Finally we purchased a house last year , to start a family soon and we just recently came from an overseas trip. I posted those pics on insta and wrote dink ( dual income no kid ) couple as captions. Post went viral out of nowhere. Now we are getting offered a sponsor trip to some good places. Which we plan to take.

Yeah, I’d take it. But maybe that kind of luxury doesn’t sit well with everyone?

I have a cousin, Maria 32 f, who got married at 22 and has three children. Her husband makes a decent living. But she is a SAHM mom and her husband has to save for them and their kids. So they live tightly. No overseas trips etc.

Like I said, choices. Is Maria happy with hers?

So we were sitting and another cousin asked about the trip and everyone joined in to talk about places. So I was just talking about how beautiful Greece was. Then Maria got mad and said, “It is easy to travel with money, when you don’t have kids at near 30.” She said I shouldn’t post such things on Insta. While living a life without children and purpose (excuse me?). That I live the life of an unmarried woman.

She defended herself.

I never babysit children (I don’t do it for extended family, as it’s my call to make. I won’t expect the same for my children. Though I look after my siblings’ kids, when required). And my bio clock is ticking. I told her it is my choice to stay childless and not everyone wants to be a baby- making machine in their 20s and give up life for children.

Ouch, punches are being thrown! Will there be a KO?

I told her I am 28. Not in my 30s. She started crying and the whole mood was soured. But it wasn’t the first time she had taunted me and I had enough. Now some of my cousins are asking to apologise that she is depressed etc. But I refused. Her husband called me a jerk in that chat. I feel a little sad for taunting her, but at the same time I don’t think I should apologise for giving her back. AITA?

I mean, definitely Maria started it. But was OP right to clap back how she did?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit think.

This person says, clap back: justified.

Someone else is like, those attacks were uncool.

Another poster is like, YTA because you went too far.

This person says, she threw the first punch…

Another user reminds us that misery loves company.

What’s the big stink about DINK?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.