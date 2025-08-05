Their Brother Was Seeing Another Woman, So They Told His Wife The Truth When She Asked

I cannot tell a lie…

It sounds like the person who wrote the story you’re about to read on Reddit had that mantra flowing through their brain…

So they had to tell the truth and hurt their brother’s marriage in the process.

Did they do anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for telling on my brother after he asked me not to? “My brother and I are close in age. He and his wife have 2 kids together, together for 11 years married for 8.

This doesn’t sound good…

One year ago my brother stated he wanted a break from the relationship, moved into an apartment 2-3 weeks after leaving their home, stated he was unsure of the marriage and relationship and ghosted everyone for a month before he started coming around to visit our mom’s house. My brother would only come around when the kids were with him. No one would hear from him any other time. He would tell his wife he needed more time to think about what he wanted and always pull out the mental health card. I felt for him. I was trying to be understanding and supportive.

Things were about to get more complicated.

One day he told me he had been seeing someone and even bragged about the *** he was having (they were still on their marriage break – the one he asked for). Fast forward to now one year later, things have been pretty much the same with my brother saying he needs more time. My brother’s wife wanted to work things out with him and was working with giving time and space he asked for. My brother’s wife shared with me she found evidence pointing to the fact that my brother could’ve cheated although my brother denied it.

They spilled the beans.

She asked me if I believe my brother would actually be capable of doing something like this. I confirmed that he had been seeing someone else during their break. Now I’m being talked about by a lot of people in the family because he told them what I did. Honestly I felt confident that I did the right thing but now I’m quite unsure.

Their family has turned on them.

My family was saying they were on a break. My brother went off on me and said a bunch of mean things to me. He insists they were on a break and it wasn’t cheating. I accepted the fact that I told on him and didn’t keep his secret but my family still thinks I’m the jerk. Now he’s worried she will try to keep the house, demand child support and is putting it on me.

They’re no longer sure if they did the right thing.

My family is saying I should’ve never got involved in their relationship and saying things like “we all have secrets; no one is faithful nowadays”. Honestly I was not letting the comments get to me but I feel stupid for trying to do the right thing or at least what I thought was the right thing. AITA?”

If they were on a break and it wasn’t considered cheating, then they shouldn’t care that the wife found out. The fact that she doesn’t think it’s okay and does think it’s cheating proves it was not okay.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

The truth can hurt, but sometimes it has to come out.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.