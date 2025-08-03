They Refused To Lend Their Car Out For The Weekend, And Their Roommate Gave Them The Cold Shoulder Because Of It

It’s incredible how quickly a small disagreement can sour a roommate relationship.

Things were going fine with their roommate, but when he borderline demanded they lend him their car, the tone between them shifted.

Who overreacted here?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to lend my car to my roommate? My roommate asked to borrow my car for the weekend to visit his family out of town.

I said no because I’ve had issues before with people not returning it with gas or on time.

Their roommate refused to take no for an answer.

He got upset and said I’m being selfish since he’s never asked for anything big before. I told him I just don’t feel comfortable with it, and now he’s giving me the cold shoulder.

The two usually get along better than this.

We’ve lived together for two years and usually get along fine. AITA for setting this boundary?

They’re not wrong for wanting to protect their things.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks they should stay firm on their boundary.

There’s just too much that can go wrong here.

Lending out your car is an expensive risk to take.

The roommate may not think it’s a big deal, but he couldn’t be more wrong.

If their roommate can’t accept this boundary, then that’s his problem.

