Friends Were Riding A Theme Park Ride, But The Fun Soon Turned Into A Nightmare When It Got Stuck Upside Down

True story: I’ve always thought the kind of ride depicted in this video is way scarier than any roller coaster.

I love theme parks, and I enjoy these rides, but that moment when you’re way up at the top looking down at the ground is some of the only true heart-pounding terror I feel during a theme park excursion.

And now that I’ve seen this video from TikTok user @evie_s_y, I might never be able to ride one again.

“I was on this ride with 10 of my friends,” reads the caption, as it spins around like normal a couple of times.

“This was the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon.”

But then, right up at the apex, it just stops.

“I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon,” reads the description, “multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the upside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park!”

Seriously too much.

Hurts my head just to think about.

Apparently this shut down the whole park which…makes sense.

Horrifying.

I think I’ll just stay on the ground for a while.

