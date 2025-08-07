August 7, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘This is ridiculous. We can’t get in the trunk.’ – A Car Owner Isn’t Impressed At All With Her New Toyota Camry

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, you can’t please everyone…

A woman took to TikTok to explain why she’s less-than-thrilled with her 2025 Toyota Camry.

The woman told viewers, “Last night, I had a whole crazy, crazy, crazy night, man. Like, this car right here.”

She was referring to her new Toyota Camry.

She continued, “It’s made so horrible. Like, if you lock your key in the trunk, there’s no way to get in the trunk. No way. You would think that they would have latches inside the backseat to let the seats down, but they do not have that at all. Like, there’s no way.”

The woman said, “This is what happened last night,” and showed viewers her Camry the night before.

A tow truck was there and the man asked her if she’d been locked out of her car.

The man tried to get the key fob out of the truck, but it wasn’t happening.

The TikTokker said, “This is ridiculous. We can’t get in the trunk.”

Ouch…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this viewer spoke up.

No doubt about it, she’s not happy with her new ride!

