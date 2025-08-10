Toyota Driver Is Impressed With The Camry She Bought For $1,500

Forget about buying a new, luxury vehicle for loads and loads of money.

This is the way to go, people!

A TikTokker named Lizzy posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the major score she got when she bought a used car.

The video shows the dashboard of a 2011 Toyota Camry LE.

In the text overlay, Lizzy wrote, “Chose no car payment and now I drive a 14 year old Toyota Camry LE.”

She continued in the text overlay, “That I paid only $1,500 for and only have to fill up my gas once a month.”

That’s not bad at all!

