August 10, 2025 at 6:48 am

Toyota Driver Is Impressed With The Camry She Bought For $1,500

by Matthew Gilligan

interior of a car

TikTok/@theyluvmeg7

Forget about buying a new, luxury vehicle for loads and loads of money.

This is the way to go, people!

A TikTokker named Lizzy posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the major score she got when she bought a used car.

interior of a car

TikTok/@theyluvmeg7

The video shows the dashboard of a 2011 Toyota Camry LE.

In the text overlay, Lizzy wrote, “Chose no car payment and now I drive a 14 year old Toyota Camry LE.”

speedometer on a car

TikTok/@theyluvmeg7

She continued in the text overlay, “That I paid only $1,500 for and only have to fill up my gas once a month.”

That’s not bad at all!

woman in a car

TikTok/@theyluvmeg7

Take a look at the video.

@theyluvmeg7

best decision tbh. (tire sensor light is because the sensor is broken LMAO.) #foryou #foryoupage #foru #toyotacamry

♬ RIP – LUCKI

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.53.28 AM Toyota Driver Is Impressed With The Camry She Bought For $1,500

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.53.41 AM Toyota Driver Is Impressed With The Camry She Bought For $1,500

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.53.51 AM Toyota Driver Is Impressed With The Camry She Bought For $1,500

That is one heck of a deal!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter