Train Passenger Refused To Lower His TikTok Volume, So A Rider Cranked Up Heavy Metal And Ended The Noise For Good

There’s a limit to how many times you can politely ask someone to respect public space.

Imagine being stuck on a crowded train for hours while the person behind you blasts TikTok videos on full volume, ignoring every polite request to turn it down. Would you sit there and endure it? Or would you find a way to drown them out on your own terms?

In today’s story, one couple finds themselves in this exact situation and gives the offender a taste of his own medicine. Here’s how it all played out.

You won’t turn your volume down… Ok, 2 can play at that game. My wife and I were on a train to Beijing, and it usually takes a few hours to get there. As soon as we boarded the train, we found that we were seated in front of a guy who was playing TikTok videos at full volume. My wife asked him to turn the volume down, which he begrudgingly did. Well, a minute later, it was back up to full volume. So my wife asked him politely, again, to turn it down. He mumbled something, but still did. But another minute later, it was back up to full volume. After my wife asked him again, he said something along the lines of: his volume was down, and he wasn’t going to change it.

When the guy wouldn’t listen to his wife, he stepped in to help.

My wife was getting frustrated by this guy’s attitude and the noise. So, this is where I decided to give him a taste of his own medicine. I started playing some music to drown out his noise; Lamb of God seemed like the most appropriate choice of artist. I placed my phone on the windowsill, pointed the speaker towards him, turned the volume on full, and relaxed. After one song, his volume was still full, so I played two more. He got the picture during the third song, and I stopped the music after one more song. He didn’t turn up his phone volume again.

Wow! No one likes dealing with rude people.

That’s one way to handle it. Unfortunately, some people are not taught manners, and it shows.

