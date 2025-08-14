Upstairs Neighbor Dumps Glittery Water On Their Patio, So She’s Thinking About Telling The Landlord

Some people love glitter, but other people hate it. Personally, I love the way glitter looks, but it can be really messy. In fact, it can be so messy that I’ve known a few teachers who banned it from their classrooms.

In today’s story, one person is pretty upset about the upstairs neighbor in their apartment building because the upstairs neighbor’s glittery mess is now becoming their mess.

What’s the right way to solve this glittery problem? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA If I reported my neighbor to my landlord for dumping soapy, glittery water on our patio? So we switched apartments last month and we love our new apartment except our upstairs neighbor is kinda rude. She spray paints flowers with gold glitter on her patio which would be fine but she doesn’t put anything under it and just mopping her patio with soapy water instead, pushing it all off the patio. So all of that soapy, glittery water drains right onto our patio where our two 1 yearold cats like to play, making it dangerous for them.

That’s not the only reason the glitter is a problem.

Plus we just ordered new patio furniture and don’t want her mess on it either. We just had to scrub it off last week and as I was leaving for work this afternoon she did it again. I don’t want to nesscarily be a crappy neighbor and report her to our landlord but I feel she’s not the type to just take our request not to dump it kindly either. So would I be a jerk if I reported her to our landlord?

She should talk to the neighbor about it first. She may not realize that her glitter is a problem for her downstairs neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks talking to her first would be a good idea.

Another person agrees that approaching the neighbor directly is the best thing to do.

This person says to go to the landlord.

Here’s another vote for reporting her.

This person has an interesting suggestion.

Glitter may be pretty, but it sure is messy!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.