What Would You Do If You Found A Mysterious Phone In Your Couch Cushions? It Happened To This Couple, So They Made A Video Of Them Turning It On.

Cell phones are an important part of everyday life these days, so when someone loses theirs, they usually freak out until they find it.

That is why when this family found an old iPhone in their couch, it was quite a mystery as to whose it was, so they made a video of them charging it up and turning it on for the first time.

The video begins with them zooming in on an older iPhone on the counter that is plugged in, but not on yet. The man making the video says, “We just found this phone in the couch.” The woman then holds the phone, pushing the charger in, and says, “Why won’t it…It’s not charging at all.”

Maybe it is broken? He then says, “But where did it come from and why won’t it charge? Just try to charge this for like 10 minutes.”

If the battery in a phone is fully drained, it can take a while before it will even have enough electricity for it to put up the splash screen.

Then, suddenly, the phone turns on and starts to load. The kids in the background are excited! This whole family is getting in on the mystery. The man then says, “I feel like this is how the best ghost stories start.”

This really is taking a long time to charge, but now I want to see what it is! Everyone is so invested at this point.

Finally, it comes up and the woman has the phone and says, “Wow, Friday January 11th.” (It must have been dead for a while).

But then, she just taps in her own PIN code and unlocks the phone…

The man then says, “It’s YOUR phone!?”

And she laughs and says, “Yeah, I guess so.”

Wow, how long must that have been in the couch for her to forget it entirely?

And why did she immediately know to try her own PIN?

Regardless, it is pretty funny that they had all this build up for somethign so simple.

Take a look at the video to see for yourself.

The people in the comments think that there might be more to the story.

Oh, this commenter thinks this is the woman’s ‘Second phone’ used for an affair.

She did look a little nervous.

This only makes sense if she really was hiding something.

Just a funny story? Or the end of a marriage?

