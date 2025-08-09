He Sold His Problematic Old Car And Was Pleased To See It Gone, But He Wasn’t Anticipating The Buyer’s Fury

Buying a car can be an exciting time – especially if it’s a car you’ve had your eye on for a long time.

But eventually you’ll have to sell the car too, and offloading a used vehicle can sometimes be a trickier process than buying one.

If you sell it to a dealer you can be sure it will be sold, but the money you receive will be a lot less than a private sale.

But private sales can be problematic of their own accord – as the man in this story found out to his detriment.

AITA because I sold my car and the dude is mad I posted my car on Facebook market place, and in the ad I clearly stated that the vehicle was in poor condition and should be trailered due to leaking and burning oil among other things. I had been driving it to and from work without issue, putting oil in it as I noticed it was low. This person sent me an offer for the car and I just wanted it gone, so I accepted it. The offer was only $250 less than my asking price of $1000.

He got to where we were meeting, and didn’t even look at anything, didn’t ask to start it, didn’t ask to pop the hood, nothing. We signed the bill of sale, he gave me money, and then he drove off in it. I’ll reiterate, HE DROVE OFF IN IT. Well about 45 minutes goes by, and he starts blowing me up saying its not starting, its blown up, its not working. He started demanding I send his money back and that he would tow it back to me.

I really don’t want this car back as I had already dumped a bunch of money into it and it just kept getting worse (it’s a Subaru, so I’m sure you could imagine. When I said that the sale was final and its no longer my problem, he began threatening me and spam calling me. He stated he was calling the police on me, that I was in violation of the buy and sell policy. I did search up to see if there was such policies, and everything was saying they didn’t exist.

Anyways, its been like five and a half hours, and the dude is still threatening me, calling me, telling me he’s going to show up at my work – unfortunately I did tell him where I worked. Did I do something wrong? Everyone is telling me I didn’t, my wife, my parents, the internet. AITA?

There’s a lesson in this for the guy, if he was a genuine buyer: online sales are sold as seen, and it’s important to be careful and make all the necessary checks.

It was his bad for not heeding the guy’s advice that the car was problematic, not asking any questions or checking the car before handing over his cash and driving away.

The seller was as transparent as possible, and has done nothing wrong – he certainly doesn’t deserve this harassment.

It’s totally out of order.

