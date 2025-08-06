Her Husband Cheated On Her And She Said Some Unkind Words About The Other Woman, But Her Plus-Size Insults May Have Gone Too Far

Being cheated on is a bad feeling. And it does not always bring out the best in people. There are countless songs written about the wrath of a woman scorned… and her fury.

So it’s understandable when, in this story, such a woman fires some shots at her husband’s new lady.

But does she take it too far? Let’s see…

AITA for fat shaming my husband’s affair partner? I (45f) am also a plus-size woman so obviously my husband (44m) has a type. I discovered he’s having an affair with this plus-size woman (49f).

I was venting to both my sister (42f) and my best friend (44f). They’re both thin women. My best friend had my back.

What’s the blowback though?

A few days later, my sister said it was a bit hypocritical for me to talk about any woman like that. She asked me if I would be disappointed if my daughter (19f) were to talk about any woman like that.

My sister also asked what if someone talked about my daughter like that. In most situations, I would agree that fat shaming is 100% wrong. But this woman is seeing my husband and I’m insulting her behind her back. AITA?

It’s hard not to have… unflattering feelings toward your husband’s side chick, I think. But, maybe fat-shaming is a low blow?

How do the comments on Reddit feel about this?

One person says, you’re focusing on the wrong thing.

Someone else says, NTA but refocus your rage.

Another person agrees: husband is the problem.

Someone else says, fat-shaming = self-shaming.

Someone else says, vent away… in private.

These marital tensions run thick.

