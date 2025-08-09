She She Brought Her Own Vegan Food To Her Uncle’s BBQ Because She Didn’t Expect Him To Cater To Her Dietary Choices, And Now He’s Offended That His Food Wasn’t Enough

In our modern times, more and more people are choosing a life free from animal products.

There are so many reasons not to eat meat, and thankfully society is following suit, with more and more options making it easier for people to go meat-free.

And most people accept that – whether they choose to eat meat or not – this is a viable lifestyle choice, and they respect others’ rights to make that choice.

Then there are the other people. The ignorant, the smug, the people for whom others’ choice not to eat meat disturbs their own cognitive dissonance so much that they choose to mock or bully vegetarians and vegans instead.

And unfortunately for the girl in this story, her aunt and uncle are among the latter minority of people.

AITA for bringing my own vegan food to the BBQ? I am a 25-year-old woman, and I have been vegan for about three years now. My family knows this, and while they don’t always get it, they’ve mostly been respectful. Last weekend, my uncle hosted a big family BBQ. I asked ahead of time if there would be any vegan options. He kind of laughed it off and said, “There’ll be salad.”

Not wanting to make a fuss, I brought my own prepped vegan burger and some sides. I even brought enough to share, in case anyone wanted to try it. I didn’t ask anyone to cook it for me – I grilled it myself on a clean bit of the BBQ, and didn’t touch any of the meat. Apparently this was extremely offensive.

Later that night, my aunt told me that I had embarrassed my uncle by acting like his food wasn’t good enough. She said it was rude to bring my own food, and that I made it seem like I was to good for everyone else’s cooking. I told her I just didn’t want to be left out and was trying to be polite about it. I even tried to offer people some of what I brought. But now several family members are giving me the cold shoulder and saying I was being dramatic. Am I wrong for not just eating the salad and quietly going along with it? AITA?

Wow. You have to wonder whether this uncle and aunt hosted a BBQ to catch up with family, or whether they just wanted to show off their cooking skills.

This woman tried to be as unobtrusive as possible, knowing that her dietary choices might be seen as a problem to some.

But she still ended up being shunned, showing their true toxicity.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the hosts were clearly unwelcoming to their niece for making the moral decision not to eat meat.

While others thought she might have scuppered some of their more nefarious plans.

Meanwhile, meat eaters agreed that the way this vegan was treated was completely unacceptable.

They are totally out of line.

