A Date Texted At The Last Minute Saying She Would Be 45 Minutes Late, So He Wants To Tell Her To Forget It
When starting a new relationship, you want to impress the other party and get to know them well.
What would you do if your date told you at the last minute that they were running late?
While cooking to get ready for a date, the man in this story got a text from his new girlfriend saying she would be 45 minutes late.
He’s pretty upset about it, but he’s wondering if he’s overreacting.
Let’s read the whole story.
WIBTA if I told a date to stay home for being 45 minutes late?
This is someone I’ve only started seeing in the last week or so.
She was supposed to be here at 7.
I spent like $100 on food and drinks, and several hours making a meal.
She didn’t tell me she was late until almost 6:30. And dinner is gonna be ready at 7.
I can certainly see why this would be annoying.
She also knows that I do intermittent fasting and have been waiting all day to eat until she gets here.
When I texted “not gonna lie, this is a little bit frustrating” she basically said “it’s not like I’m 2 or 3 hours late, or not coming at all.”
Which to me is super dismissive of me, my time, my effort, etc.
AITA for telling her not to come?
Nope, you can cancel a date for any reason and her being late is certainly one of them. Also, it is a brand new relationship, if she isn’t putting in any effort now, don’t think she will down the road. Time to end it.
Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this story.
Total red flag.
I agree with this commenter.
They are so annoying.
This is exactly right.
He wasn’t a priority to her.
She had no respect for his time, so he should have none for her.
