‘Is a doctor bringing this stuff home and selling it out of their house?’ – A TikTokker Was Startled By A Business On Apple Maps In Her Parents’ Neighborhood Called “The Organ Place”

It’s never good to jump to conclusions…and the viral TikTok video you’re about to see is a humorous example of that life lesson.

A woman named Maggie posted the video and she explained to viewers why she became alarmed when she noticed the name of a business in her parents’ neighborhood while she was looking at Apple Maps.

Maggie told viewers, “In the neighborhood, in one of the houses, there was a business, and it was called, like, ‘The Organ Place.'”

She continued, “And I was like, ‘Who in my parents’ neighborhood is selling organs?’”

She added, “That’s illegal, to sell intestines and hearts and brains. Like, doctors have to do that. Is a doctor bringing this stuff home and selling it out of their house?”

Maggie was concerned about this turn of events and she asked her brother about what was going on.

She said, “He was like, ‘Maggie. It’s a piano teacher.'”

She added, “I don’t know, I think I just have an overactive imagination.”

She overreacted, but she was only looking out for her parents.

