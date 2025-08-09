Wife Confronted Her Husband’s Affair Partner, And Started Getting Revenge On Her Instead Of The Husband

How would you react if your husband cheated on your multiple times with the same person? Would you want to get revenge on him or on the other woman?

In today’s story, one woman takes out her anger by getting revenge on the other woman in multiple different ways.

Let’s see what she does.

How I got ex’s “other woman” fired! True confession of my petty revenge. My ex was chronically unfaithful. Caught and caught and caught again, guess three’s a charm so I left. Anyway, the other woman, let’s call her OW, he saw her off and on for too many years. After the most recent “episode”, I tried calling OW, of course she didn’t take my call. But in the process of trying to reach OW at her job, I found out she had changed jobs within the company to a highly ethical position.

She talked to the other woman in person.

So I went to see OW in person, see if she’d apologize, tell her she can have him, etc. She was NOT happy I knew where she lived. Oh yeah, “hubby told me your address”, (I actually knew for years where she lived), revenge 1 accomplished, he was NOT protective of her and now she knew it. We chatted as she walked her dog, she was so freaking charming I almost could fall in love too, but I digress.

She wasn’t done getting revenge.

I had found ex’s secret phone. All the emails from his secret email account too, and using her WORK EMAIL no less!. So I emailed her, didn’t hide it was me, revenge 2 accomplished, because he had told her he was deleting all her emails and he was NOT. NOW she knew again he was not protecting her. Added bonus were emails that proved she lied on our dog walk-n-talk.

To be fair, I had read the emails before going to see her, so kind of baited her and she lied, so revenge 3 accomplished. OW’s false statements exposed and embarrassing.

There was one more act of revenge.

I’d probably have stopped there, but she blocked the email a short time later so…. The last act of petty revenge was to print her incriminating work emails she had with my ex, complete with risqué photos, and I mailed them to her HR department.

OW was now in a position requiring high ethical standards and she lost that job a couple weeks later. I wasn’t there so i dont know how it all went down, maybe she was asked to resign. Technically I did not get her fired, she did this to herself, those were her emails on company servers. I only showed them to her boss, anonymously. Petty, yep.

That’s a lot of revenge! I feel like she should’ve gotten revenge on her ex while she was at it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person was in a similar situation but only wanted revenge on her husband.

Another person agrees that she should’ve gotten revenge on her husband.

This person thinks OP messed up in multiple ways.

Everyone agrees that the ex is the one who deserved revenge.

This person didn’t like anyone in this story.

Why didn’t she get revenge on her ex?

