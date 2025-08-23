Wife Is Upset That Her Husband Threw All Her Clothes On The Floor While Looking For Something, And She Doesn’t Want To Help Him Clean Up The Mess

When you are looking for something you can’t find, sometimes you have to make a mess to get to the bottom of it.

What would you do if your husband made a huge mess of your clothes in your closet, but then expected you to help clean them up?

That is the situation that the wife in this story is in, and she thinks that her husband should clean the mess that he made all by himself, which is causing some conflict.

Read on for the whole story.

WIBTA if i don’t help my husband clean up the mess on the floor from my closet He pulled everything out of my closet looking for something of his he thought might be in there, which caused my clothes to fall, school clothes for the upcoming year to come out of bags and boxes of stored items to go everywhere. Now it is all over my side of the room, since last night.

Maybe he could ask her for help, but not demand like this.

He says now both of us can organize it and put it back while I rewash the clothes that fell and hang it all up, and then put it back the way I had it to begin with. BTW his item he was not in there. Just all of our stored boxes (walk in closet), and my clothes and stuff. So would I be wrong if I did not help him clean it up as I did not cause a single thing and there was only a small Walmart bag of miscellaneous papers of trash he “cleaned up for me”. WIBTA?

He should definitely be the one to clean this up, but she might want to help to ensure it is done the way she wants for her own clothes.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this situation.

