Window Blind Installer Refused To Ignore A Customer’s Fraud, And Instead Cleverly Mismeasured Her Windows

Look, home improvements can be pricey. I’m sure most of us have been tempted to cut corners or try to eke out deals.

But in this story, a customer gets caught trying to take advantage of a professional window covering installer… and he hoodwinks her with a clever tactic.

Let’s open the blinds on this one.

Measure twice. I measure and fit window blinds for a living.

People need privacy, and curtains don’t always cut it.

So many of my days are spent travelling around the city, trying to find parking, measuring and quoting for blinds that I will be fitting if the customer wants to go-ahead.

Sounds tedious. What’s our intrepid salesman gonna have to contend with in this particular tale?

I work for myself, but days can be very long. I had an inquiry from a lady, she insisted that I come in the early evening, much later than I would usually work.

Already annoying. What will she do next?

Anyway, as I am up my ladder she asks if I can tell her the measurements. I say “no” and explain that this is my skill set and how I make a living. As I write down the sizes for each blind – I add 2″ extra to the width and subtract 2″ from the real height.

Diabolical. Will seh take the bait?

Just as I guessed I caught her snapping a photo of my pad, with her phone. I never heard from her again.

Yep. What did she, think he was blind?

Let’s see what the comments think about this measured response.

