Woman And Her Fiancé Asked Their Wedding Party To Make Custom Accessories, But Her Brother-In-Law Didn’t Follow Instructions

It’s fun and heartwarming when your wedding entourage joins you in your passion and creativity.

But along with creativity and passion, there are also rules, such as wedding colors. If your entourage ignored those rules, would you look the other way or tell them they can’t join you?

This woman and her fiancé decided to highlight their love for sewing in their wedding.

They asked friends and family to sew their own neckties and hair ribbons for the big event.

The color of the accessories should be sage green, but her brother-in-law ignored that rule.

Was she wrong in how she reacted when she found out, or was her brother-in-law wrong for ignoring the rules?

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my BIL he has to get a new tie or he can’t stand up with us during the ceremony My fiancé and I have gotten really into sewing and crafting over the past couple of years. It is the main hobby we do together, and it’s integral to our relationship. Our siblings have also gotten into it recently.

This woman and her fiancé decided to let their groomsmen and bridesmaids do their own ties and ribbons.

So, for our wedding, we thought it would be really fun and highlight the bond between all of us. We decided the groomsmen (fiancé’s siblings + my BIL) could make their own ties, and the bridesmaids (my sister + SOs) could make headbands or a hair ribbon. We asked everyone if they would be up for the task and they all agreed. Well, except for my sister, but I told her she can just buy whatever matches the rest of the group.

She sent them everything they need to create the accessories.

This is the only bridal party task, since we aren’t doing bachelor/ette parties or anything like that. We sent the color scheme we wanted to stick to (sage green) as well as a link to our fabric stores that had really cheap fabrics and a template for how to make the designs. We offered to pay for the fabric if they wanted.

4 weeks before the wedding, she asked them how their little project was going.

This was in the fall and I have been checking up periodically to see how it is going. Everyone indicated that it was going well. Now, this is why I may be the jerk. This weekend (4 weeks before the wedding), I asked everyone to send me where they are at for a progress check.

She found out that her brother-in-law was making an orange tie.

Everyone sent me these beautiful, eclectic, fun sage green ties and hair ribbons. Except my BIL, who made a halfway done, bright orange tie. I was a little confused and clarified with him, like hey, these were the parameters we sent, are you able to meet them by the wedding.

She told him he should stick to the color motif or else he won’t stand up with them at the ceremony.

He said he didn’t know but that he was pretty sure he said that he was making an orange tie in the group chat (he did not). So, I told him he either makes what we asked of him or buys a matching one, or he can’t stand up with us during the wedding. He said okay.

Now, her BIL is upset and crying about not being able to join them.

But then my sister texted me saying he was crying and really upset. He felt like he let us down and has been working really hard on it since the fall so we should just let him stand up there with his orange tie. AITA for not letting him stand up there even though he has put a lot of work into his tie?

The rules seemed clear, but he didn’t follow them. What should she do about it?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Creativity is important, but so is following instructions.

