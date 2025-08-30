Woman Asked Her To Guess Her Age, And Even Though She Tried To Guess Low, She Still Guessed Too High

Is it truly rude to ask a woman her age, or is that an idea from a bygone era, like “women can’t wear pants,” or “a woman’s place is in the home?”

In this story, we explore an interesting angle on that question: what if the woman wants you to ask her age… but is offended by the answer?

Let’s ask around…

AITA for incorrectly guessing a woman’s age? I know you’re never supposed to guess a woman’s age. But I (26f) was at a house music show last night and this woman approaches me. She is foreign and very flirty kissing me all over my face. She tells me I look so young. I tell her how old I am and shes like ahh yeah you’re a baby! And then asks me to guess her age.

Uh-oh. It’s a trap, OP! Will he fall in?

I usually don’t ever engage in that game with women. I genuinely thought she was in her 50s. Drinks had been flowing and I guess I lost my better judgment and I guessed (what I think is lowballing) 41. She is shocked and grabs her friend to tell her oh my god she said 41!! She tells me her age. She’s 37. I’m mortified.

Yep, took the bait. How will she respond?

She says, “Do I really look that old?!?? I know I have wrinkles!” And I said, “Oh god I’m so sorry no no you’re beautiful.” Her friend says, “I always say 21 no matter what.”

Eesh. OP’s foot, meet OP’s mouth. Will he recover?

I walk away from that situation feeling uncomfortable and really horrified. The rest of the night that woman and I ignore each other. To be honest, she was a rough looking 37… I didn’t even think it was that bad to have guessed within 5 years. I also think like if you look old don’t ask people to play that game. But again, I shouldn’t have even engaged. AITA?

I mean, sounds like OP knows he made a blunder. But does that make him the AH?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit think.

