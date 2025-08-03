Woman Brought Her Camera On A Girls’ Trip, But Her Friends Treated Her Like A Photographer Instead Of A Pal

Friendships should be about fun experiences not unspoken responsibilities.

Imagine bringing your camera with you on vacation because you like taking pictures. Would you be upset if your friends demanded that you take pictures of them, or would you be flattered that they like your photography skills?

This woman was excited to join a fun weekend trip with her friends until they acted as if she were their “official” photographer.

Did she overreact, or were her friends really rude?

Read the full story below.

AITA for leaving a girls trip early because they treated me like their personal photographer?? I (21F) went on a little weekend trip with 4 girls from university. I brought my camera because I’m into photography (not professionally, just for fun). First day was fun. I took a bunch of cute pics of everyone, edited them that night, and posted them in the group chat. They were obsessed, whatever.

This woman was dragged outside so she could take her friends’ pictures.

But then, on the next day, they started waking me up like: “Come, take golden hour pics of us!” Literally dragging me outside before I even had coffee. They weren’t asking. It was just like assumed that I was gonna take pics all the time. And like… I barely even got any pics of myself.

They left her while she was in the shower.

When I asked if someone could take a couple of mine, one of them literally goes: “Didn’t u bring a tripod?” Then, they laughed. Like, okay. LMAO. Also, they kinda ditched me. At one point, I was in the shower and they left to go take pics at some spot because they “didn’t wanna miss the lighting.”

She felt neglected, so she hopped on a train and went home.

By the 3rd day, I was kinda over it. I just felt like… not included. Like I was there to take pics and not actually hang. So I told them I wasn’t really feeling it and I booked a train home early.

Her friends started being weird in their group chat.

Now, they’re being weird in the group chat. One of them texted, “Next time, don’t offer to take pics if you’re gonna catch feelings.” But, I never offered! I literally brought the camera because I like it. This wasn’t a paid shoot. Lol.

So now, she’s wondering if she was just being overdramatic.

Some people are saying I was being dramatic and should’ve “understood the vibe.” But like… I thought we were friends, not influencers. Anyway. AITA?

It sounds like these friends liked her photography skills a little too much.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

They aren’t your friends, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

This user shares their personal experience.

Finally, short and straightforward.

When friends treat you like hired help, it’s okay to walk away.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.