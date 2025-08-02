Woman Claims She’s Always In Crisis, But Her Grieving Friend Is Sick Of The Drama

It can be hard to be around friends who always want to complain and claim their life is horrible when you have enough of your own tough issues to deal with.

One woman’s friendship is drowning in constant drama—and now that she’s dealing with a family tragedy of her own, she’s done being the emotional lifeboat.

Is she heartless, or just human?

Read on for the story.

AITA for ignoring my friend who claims she’s in a bad place mentally I’ve known her for 9 years. I wouldn’t say we’re extremely close. She always messages me with drama…she was living with this guy she claimed to ‘love’ but every time they argued she said he would kick her out. I found this guy on dating apps and when I told her she said it was an old profile he doesn’t have access to and that I was to report it… I then told her he had actually liked me on the app to which she said it would be a fake account.

She used to phone me at all hours crying he’s kicked her out, sometimes I’d go pick her up but this was a repeated cycle for over a year and after the 3rd time I told her that if she wants to continue things with him it’s her choice but I’m not gonna be the person always picking up the pieces. I was caring for a poor family member at the time, working and studying for exams at uni, she kept messaging me saying nobody cares about her and how she’s in a bad place mentally and that she was taken to hospital because she was mentally unstable. The next day she messaged me saying she was out… I said surely they couldn’t have discharged you if that’s the case and you’re unwell.

She kept phoning me saying she doesn’t have any friends because nobody makes time for her. To which I said I have a poorly family member who is dying and I can’t drop everything to help you or drive you around… This went on for months where she constantly messaged me this stuff about how bad her life is and how difficult her life is never asking how I am or how my family member. I was so sleep deprived one night I almost crashed my car and lost my job because I made a big mistake. And still she was messaging me saying nobody cares about her or makes time for her.

She switches up quickly, after telling me how bad her life is she told me she was invited to a wedding and wanted me to look out a dress to give her because she was stressed about it meanwhile I’m trying to help care for my family then she goes in a bad mood because I can’t drop everything for her. Last Monday I buried my family member and by Friday friend text me ‘I’ve deleted all social media’ and told me how miserable she is and how bad her life is. I replied ‘I know the exact feeling, I lost and buried my family member on Monday’ Then she didn’t say much after that.

AITA for telling someone I can’t support them through their drama every time they claim they’re going through a tough time to which they guilt trip me saying I’m not there for them when I have my own share of problems rn. I feel like a jerk because I don’t believe she is going through as hard a time as she makes out as she’s entirely fine until she stops getting attention. And that’s when she starts saying something terrible has happened in her life and she will phone me constantly.

Being there for someone shouldn’t mean ignoring your own breaking point—and sometimes, letting go is the only way to keep yourself afloat.

Most people on Reddit agree: OP needs to get rid of this chick.

This person says to block her immediately.

This person says everyone stinks, but for OP it’s because she hasn’t shut her out yet.

She deserves to have better friends.

Boundaries aren’t cruel, especially when they’re the only thing keeping you sane.

