Woman Confronted Her Absent Father At Her Mother’s Wake, And She Risks Losing The Rest Of Her Family

Grief can bring out deep emotions and unresolved tension within families. It can also cause family drama when inheritance is involved.

Would you be suspicious if an absent family member showed up at the funeral?

This woman was mourning the recent loss of her mother when her estranged father showed up.

He acted like nothing had happened, so she confronted him about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for standing my ground after my semi estranged father pretended like he was there through sickness and health? My mother was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and passed away six months ago. The grieving process has been tough, but I am trying my best. My biological dad and my mother met and married when they were very young and poor. We will refer to him as Joe.

This woman remembered that her father left them when she was 14 years old.

Joe was actively involved throughout my and my two sisters’ childhood (both 5+ years younger). Around the time I turned 14, he wasn’t around as much. I was never given any details about why, but some information came to light years later. It seems he got insecure about the success my mother had in her work. He left shortly after.

She learned that her mother left significant savings for her and her sisters.

Joe’s relationship to me consisted of yearly unreciprocated “Happy Birthday” texts. My sisters would see it as a treat when he came around. When my mother passed, my sisters and I were informed of her rather significant savings. She had kept it for us, so that we would never land in the same situation as her.

Her father was present during the wake, acting as if he had been with them all these years.

Cut to my mother’s wake. Immediate and extended family and friends were all there to support us, including Joe. He was there greeting family members as if he had been there through thick and thin of her three years of sickness.

She started to get suspicious of him.

This is where AITA comes into play. With him there, acting as if everything was normal, I started to get suspicious. I didn’t know if he knew about what my mother had left behind for my siblings and me. Just seeing him interact with my family infuriated me after years of absence.

She confronted him.

So I tried to confront him. Voices were raised, then this interaction follows: Me: Why are you here acting like you’ve been here all along? Joe: I’m just here to take care of my children. Me: I’m an adult. Where were you for the past decade when I needed a dad? After what felt like the longest moment of silence, my youngest sibling ran to Joe’s side to give him a hug.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

I walked out. I since have had people blowing up my phone, asking if I’m okay, except for my sisters who are the only family I have left. I’m just wondering, AITA for potentially ruining my relationship with my sisters and family because I stood my ground against my half deadbeat father?

Was she right to speak up?

Absence can’t be erased by a short presence at a funeral.

