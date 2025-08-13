Woman Didn’t Want An All-Female Baby Shower, So She Told Her Husband There’ll Be No Shower At All Unless It’s A Co-Ed Celebration

Introverts and parties do not mix well.

If you were introverted and suddenly forced to be the center of attention at a party in your honor, would you suffer your way through it, or would you cancel the celebration?

This woman does not enjoy getting all the attention, so she thought a co-ed baby shower where she could share the attention with her husband would be a good solution.

Her mother-in-law and husband aren’t convinced this is the best idea.

AITA for wanting a co-ed baby shower? I (32F) and my husband (35M) are expecting our first baby this September. Let me start out by saying that I do not like showers. I just don’t like parties in general that are focused on me.

This woman dreads the attention she will get at her baby shower.

I’m not trying to sound ungrateful at all, but I’m really introverted. I don’t like being forced to sit and open presents while everyone stares at me. That’s just my own personal nightmare.

She suggested an alternative, but was shut down.

I have tried to make a suggestion of doing a cute display table. I tried to suggest this for my bridal shower, too. That was immediately shut down by my mother and my MIL. Most of the boomer women were insistent that I must open presents at the shower.

She came up with another idea.

Because of this, I told my husband a good compromise that I thought would work. We could just have a party at our house, co-ed with all friends and family. Then he can open presents with me to take away some of the attention, and everyone we love can be there, not just the women.

But her MIL tried to change the plans closer to the date.

At first, he was completely on board and thought it was a great idea. Fast forward a few months, now my MIL offered to host the shower at her house. It was so we didn’t have to worry about hosting, cleaning, etc. That’s great, except she said it would be only girls because she doesn’t want to host that many people.

Her MIL was pushing her to have an all-female shower.

All of the sudden, she’s pushing me to only invite women. She said no men wants to go to a baby shower because they just want to drink. I don’t see an issue with drinking, and it’s just better.

Her husband supported his mom.

I told my husband to tell his mom no. We appreciate it, but we’ll go back to the original plan. Except now, he doesn’t want to host it at our house. He is pushing that if it can be done elsewhere, I should just deal with it.

So she told him she doesn’t want to do the party at all.

He wants me to invite only women and sit through my own personal hell while also being pregnant and easily overstimulated. I said I’d rather not have a shower at all if this was my only option. So, AITA for making this such a big deal?

It’s her shower. She should get to decide who she wants to invite.

Baby showers should be fun and memorable, not stressful and uncomfortable.

