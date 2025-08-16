Woman Discovered Her Mother-In-Law’s Dog Was Ruining The Carpet, So She Wanted Her Husband To Step In And Talk To His Mom

Cleanliness is important, especially when there is a baby in the house.

What would you do if you discovered that your mother-in-law’s dog was using your floor as a bathroom? Would you clean up after the dog, or would you tell her to leave her dog at home?

This woman has a baby, and she appreciates the help her mother-in-law provides with childcare.

However, her MIL brings along her dog, and the messes the dog leaves behind have become really annoying.

She wants to speak up, but she’s afraid that her MIL might be offended. What should she do?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for considering telling my MIL to stop bringing her non-potty trained dog to our house? My mother-in-law watches our baby once a week. She brings her chihuahua with her when she comes. The past couple of months, I’ve been figuring out that her dog has been wetting our carpet as well as one of our baby’s play mats. I’ve just been putting up with it and washing the mat in the washing machine after each visit.

This woman wanted to talk to her mother-in-law about it.

Tonight, I decided to take the blue light to our carpet. I noticed stains in multiple places throughout our home. This morning, before I left for work, I saw her show him his puppy pad and say, “you got potty here.” I am nervous to say anything to her because she is a good person, but she is VERY easily offended, and I really need her to continue watching our baby.

But she thinks her husband should step up and confront his mom.

My husband also isn’t happy that the dog is taking a leak, but he has not said anything to his mother. Am I wrong to think that it should be his place to say something? Am I blowing this out of proportion?

Having a no dogs policy doesn’t sound like too much to ask. Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Sometimes, the mess we ignore can become harder to clean up later.

