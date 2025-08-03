Woman Erased Their Chore Chart After A Misunderstanding With Her Boyfriend, So He Called Her Immature And Emotional

Being in a relationship isn’t just about dividing tasks equally. It’s about respect and understanding.

Imagine fighting with your partner about chores. How would you split up the chores to stop the fighting?

This woman was trying to make her relationship work by finding a fair way to split chores, so she and her boyfriend agreed to follow a chore chart.

The chore chart seems to have backfired really badly.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for erasing the chore chart? My boyfriend and I have lived together for 2 years. We fight a lot, to be honest. It’s always something stupid, but I’m pretty sure this stupid fight is going to end our relationship.

This woman thinks her boyfriend does not do enough chores in the house.

One thing we fight the most about is chores. He believes he does so much more than me. I think he doesn’t. In all truthfulness, he takes majority care of our 3 cats (2 mine, 1 his). He takes out the trash, and we each do our own dishes and laundry (except towels, I do all of them), so all deep cleaning and regular maintenance is on me.

They mutually agreed on creating and following a chore chart.

We both wanted to stop fighting so much, so we mutually agreed on a chore chart. At the beginning of the week, we split up chores in a way we felt fair and left a few to just be done by either of us.

She was dealing with an issue with her bank account.

Two days ago, he came home and saw I marked off picking up the living room, so he asked what all that entailed because I had already done it, and he didn’t think there had been anything to pick up. At the moment, I was dealing with a huge issue with my bank account, so I told him it wasn’t much that day, just a cat bowl and some trash.

But her boyfriend kept pestering her with a specific item in the chart.

He kept going on about what trash and what did I even pick up. I was dealing with my issue and kept saying I didn’t look at the trash. It wasn’t a whole lot, and I asked if he could wait. After I dealt with my issue, I was still super stressed and felt like I was going to throw up. But he just kept going on.

She erased the entire board.

So I got up and just erased the board. I was already run down from a long day at work, exhausted from minimal sleep, and just tired of fighting. I tried talking to him yesterday, but he said: “I don’t want to have to give you the silent treatment and scold you like a child. But you need to grow up. You have zero control of your emotions.”

Now, she’s wondering if she was the jerk in this situation.

So, AITA? Do I really have zero control? We literally got the board to stop fighting, but if it’s causing even more issues, then there’s no point.

Erasing the chart may have been too much, but her boyfriend was being super annoying and should’ve waited until she was done working on her bank issue before talking about the chores.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

A messy relationship is far worse than a messy house.

