Woman Fat Shamed Her Husband’s Affair Partner To Her Sister And Best Friend, So Her Sister Called Her A Hypocrite

AITA for fat shaming my husband’s affair partner ? I (45F) am also a plus-size woman, so obviously, my husband (44M) has a type. I discovered he’s having an affair with this plus-size woman (49F). I was venting to both my sister (42F) and my best friend (44F).

This woman's sister called her out for being hypocritical.

They’re both thin women. My best friend had my back. A few days later, my sister said something. She said it was hypocritical for me to talk about any woman like that.

The sister offered some perspective.

She asked me if I would be disappointed if my daughter (19F) talked that way. My sister also asked what if someone talked about my daughter like that. In most situations, I would agree that fat shaming is 100% wrong, but this woman is having an affair with my husband.

And I’m insulting her behind her back. Am I the jerk?

Fat shaming may be wrong, but having an affair is worse.

Let's check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Shame the cheating husband, not the affair partner.

