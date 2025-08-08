Woman Has Had Enough Of Babysitting For A Difficult Family, So She Lied About Not Being Available When The Mom Tried To Hire Her Again

Even if you love your job, a toxic environment can lead you to quit immediately.

If you babysat for horribly behaved children, would you be willing to babysit again, or would you never go back?

This woman babysat for a difficult family, and she never wants to babysit for them again.

The problem is that she’s having a hard time knowing whether or not to be honest with the children’s mother.

Read the full story below.

AITA for lying about wanting to spend time with these children? I (24F) was babysitting for a family of three kids for all of last year. The youngest is 3, so discount her in everything I’m about to say. The parents severely underpaid me and micromanaged me. They slowly got me to help homeschool their kids (which they had previously said would not happen).

This woman was being treated poorly by both the parents and the children she was babysitting.

Because of how much the parents shelter and affirm them, the kids were really, really badly behaved. Apparently, the kids love me, but to my face, I got a lot of “I hate yous” and very personal insults. Additionally, they would repeat things their parents had said about me (basically, not nice things). They would say that they didn’t have to listen to me because I wasn’t smart or a real adult.

She didn’t take it personally, but she wouldn’t agree to babysit them again.

I really don’t hold their behavior against them too much. They’re young, and I can see exactly how it came from the parents. However, they are probably the only kids I’ve ever watched who I straight up don’t like. The mom texted me the other day, asking if I was available to watch them this weekend. I essentially said I wasn’t, but I would love to see them soon.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

Based on the conversation we had, it seemed like she has me as her first call for a babysitter. However, I will never be available. I will never watch these children again. Ever. AITA for lying about being willing to see their kids and potentially making them scramble for a backup every time they need a babysitter?

It might be easier to be honest that she’s no longer available to babysit instead of having to answer calls from the mom every time she needs a babysitter.

Sometimes, the kindest thing you can do for yourself is walk away without looking back.

