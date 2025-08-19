Girlfriend Is Finding A New, Shared Apartment For Her Relationship While Her Boyfriend Is In Another State, But He Wants To Have The Apartment And Utilities In His Name So He Could Keep It If They Break Up

When you are living with roommates, you want to make sure everything is set up in a way that is fair to the whole group, even if one of your roommates is your boyfriend.

What would you do if you were the one looking for a new apartment and doing all the work, but your boyfriend wanted to put the apartment and utilities in his name?

That is the situation that the girlfriend in this story is in, but she wants things in her own name to ensure she doesn’t lose her place to live if they break up.

Why are they even talking about breaking up? Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for suggesting my boyfriend be the one to move out even tho my family lives in the area and his does not ? I (20F) have been dating my boyfriend (20M) for a year and a half, and we’ve lived together for about 8 months. We met in college. I’m from a town 30 minutes from campus, while he’s from a state that’s 10 hours away. Right now we live in a shared apartment with 3 other people. I’m not on the lease, just listed as an occupant.

Our lease is ending soon, and everyone agreed not to renew because we’re going in different directions (no drama, just life stuff). My boyfriend, my best friend (also one of our current roommates), and I decided to find a new place together. Here’s where it gets weird. My boyfriend left the state to work for the summer. He’s been gone for weeks. In that time, my friend and I have been doing literally everything searching for places, contacting landlords, scheduling viewings, handling all the logistics. He came back in town for less than a week, mostly to try and sign something or view a few spots, but we still haven’t locked down a place.

While he was here, we were joking around, and he made some dumb comment about cuddling with the boys (like one of those “I kiss my homies goodnight” things), and I joked, “Cheat on me and I’ll leave you.” Just being playful. Then he seriously said, “Well, if we break up, you’ll be the one moving out. Your family’s right down the road.” At the time, I kind of brushed it off, because it made sense logistically but now it’s bothering me.

Later, we were talking about how to handle utilities and rent, and he insisted on putting everything in his name “just in case” so he wouldn’t end up in a bad position if something happened. Again, that rubbed me the wrong way. Especially because he’s the one who’s been gone, doing zero work, and I’m the one who’s been finding us a place and will be the one moving our stuff in. So, now I’m thinking if we break up, he wants to be in full control of the lease and bills, and I’d be the one who gets screwed even though I’m the one making this move happen. He gets to come home to a done deal and a fully set-up apartment, and I could end up back with my parents.

I get that I have family nearby, but that doesn’t mean it’s fair. I’m doing all the legwork, and yet I’m the one with no security if things go south? So, am I wrong for feeling like I shouldn’t be the one to leave in that situation? AITA?

