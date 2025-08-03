Woman Planned To Go Out On A Date, But When Her Daughter Got Sick, She Cancelled Her Plans
Parental instincts don’t stop when a child turns 18.
If you had a 19-year-old child who was sick, would you leave them to fend for themselves, or would you stay home to take care of them?
This woman shares joint custody of their two teenage girls with her ex-husband.
She planned to go out on a date, but her 19-year-old daughter fell seriously ill.
Her ex thinks she should’ve gone out on the date, but she decided to stay home. Now, she’s not sure if she should stay home again or not.
Read the story below.
AITA for looking after my 19-year-old daughter when they were sick.
I (47F) and my ex-husband (49M) share joint custody of our two children.
Our eldest child is 19 and she is autistic and has ADHD.
Last night was my ex-husband’s night with the kids and I had a date.
My eldest daughter became ill with sickness and diarrhoea before I went out.
This woman’s sick daughter asked that she stay with her.
It was so bad, she couldn’t even keep water down and was in a lot of pain.
We’ve all been there. It’s horrible.
I was literally dressed up ready to go out, but she was so poorly and she asked me to stay with her. The reason was that, on previous occasions, her dad has pretty much left her to her own devices when she’s ill.
The same with her 17-year-old sister.
She started losing her temper with her ex-husband.
So I sat with her well over an hour past when I should have been out. I got her medicines and just kept her company.
During this time, my ex-husband sat downstairs on his computer game.
After over an hour, I admit I lost my temper (with my ex, not my daughter), and I came downstairs for some water for myself.
Her ex got furious.
As I stormed back upstairs, he said, “I’ll give it to her.”
First time he’s even mentioned her.
Bear in mind, this is supposed to be his time.
When I said to him that he hadn’t even bothered with her, he got furious and stated: “She’s 19 for God’s sake.”
She cancelled her plans and stayed with her daughter.
He said that at her age, she basically needs to fend for herself. He then shouted at me as I was going upstairs, “Was I going or what?!”
I cancelled my plans.
I slept on the floor of my daughter’s bedroom as my ex refused to leave the house, as it’s his night.
(We leave the kids at the main house, and we leave it when it’s not our time there.)
Now, she wants to go out again, but her daughter is still sick.
My ex is angry because, according to him, I mollycoddle the kids and I should have just left.
I’ve had hardly any sleep and I would like to go out again tonight, but my daughter is still ill and panicking about me going.
I can’t leave my kids when they’re asking for me, even if they are 19.
Am I the jerk for looking after my sick 19-year-old kid when they asked me to?
It’s always nice to have someone there to take care of you when you’re not feeling well no matter how old you are. She sounds like a great mom.
Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This person offers some advice.
Someone with special needs speaks up.
Family looks after one another, says this person.
Finally, short and simple.
Your children come before anyone or anything else.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.