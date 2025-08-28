Woman Praised A New Hire’s Skills, But Her Coworker Took This As An Act Of Betrayal And Went To The Bathroom Crying

Workplace culture can be complicated.

If your boss asked for your opinion about a new hire, would you be honest, or would you bend the truth to protect a long time coworker?

This woman often did the physical labor to support her coworker who was struggling with chronic pain.

When her boss asked for feedback about a new hire, she gave an honest answer, but her coworker took this as a threat to her position.

Now her once-friendly colleague feels betrayed, and tensions in the office are running high.

AITA for being honest with my boss, even if it hurt my coworker’s situation? I (26F) work at a pharmaceutical company. My coworker (29F) has bad knees, and the pain affects her most days. Because of this, I’ve taken on most of the physical aspects of our job while she handles the reports.

I’ve even covered her workload so she could take days off, and on other days, I do all the physical tasks so she can sit. Recently, I found out I’m leaving my job in a month. A new person (26M) joined our team, and he has a shy demeanor.

Our boss asked me about his skills, wondering if he could handle the work required. I told them he has great computer skills, and he is efficient at reading references and typing. All true, based on an assignment we worked on together.

After this, my female coworker was furious. She said that highlighting his report and paperwork skills could harm her. That I’d set things up so she’d have to do all the physical labor after I left. I told her I didn’t mean it that way. I just wanted the bosses to see his potential.

She snapped back that even if I didn’t do it on purpose, the damage was done. I was hurt and sat at my desk, while she went to cry in the bathroom. Our boss saw the tension and asked me what had happened. I kept saying, “I don’t know.”

But she pressed me until I broke down and explained everything. Later, my coworker messaged me, calling me a horrible person and a bad friend. She said she’d overheard my conversation with the boss and accused me of lying and snitching to make myself look good and her look bad.

I told her this could actually help her go back to doing reports. But she said she’d rather suffer from knee pain than accept “pity.” I sincerely apologized and asked to work things out, but she ignored me. She’s known for being kind-hearted, so I don’t understand why she’s handling it this way. Also how am I going to go to work after the weekend?

