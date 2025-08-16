Woman Served Her Daughter First During A Family Meal On A Boat, But Her Partner’s Mother Blamed Her For Ignoring Her Granddaughter

Mothers naturally want to take care of their own children.

If you had to decide between getting food for your own child or getting food for your niece, which one would you choose?

This woman takes care of her five-year-old daughter and twin infants. She also helps her partner’s niece during family meals, even when it isn’t her responsibility.

But during their family vacation, she prioritized her own daughter over her niece and got criticized by her partner’s mother.

Who was wrong here?

Read the full story below.

AITA for prioritizing my daughter over my partner’s niece? I (28F) have been with my partner (30M) for quite some time now. I have a daughter with my previous partner, and she’s 5 years old now. Let’s call her Mina. I also have twins (1M) with my current partner.

This woman helps around the house, including feeding her husband’s niece.

Ever since I’ve lived with my current partner, I help around the house. Since we’re both looking for a decent job, we don’t have much for food, so we eat at the main house where we’re living right now. My partner’s niece (7F) comes to the main house as usual, and I always (take note: always) help my partner’s niece to get her food and give her water. I’m really not complaining about it. I love serving the people that I love.

When her partner’s parents visited, they all went for a trip.

My partner’s parents went home from abroad, and we (as in all of the family members) went for a trip outside our town.

We ate at a local restaurant where we rode a boat and cruised through the river. The food was already served, and we just needed to help ourselves to get some food for our plates. One time. Just this one time. They got the baby from me so I could do the things that needed to be done like get food and drinks for my daughter.

Her partner’s mom got mad because she hadn’t gotten food for her granddaughter.

After that, I went in and got my baby. My partner’s mom was furious because I didn’t get food for my partner’s niece. The niece’s parents were just there, grabbing their own food, not knowing that their own daughter was just waiting for her food to be served.

And now, her partner’s mom was blaming her.

And now my partner’s mom is blaming me because I prioritized my daughter over her granddaughter. So, am I the jerk for prioritizing my daughter over my partner’s niece?

Why can’t someone else get the niece’s food?

No one should be shamed for putting their child first.

