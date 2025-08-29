Woman Takes A Long Time Eating Her Food At A Restaurant, And Her Friend Get Really Annoyed By It

How long is too long when you’re out to dinner?

While some people eat faster than others, is there such a thing as taking too long to finish your food? Would you be annoyed if you were eating dinner with someone who ate very, very slowly?

One Redditor contemplates his behavior as he reflects on an awkward encounter with his slow-eating friend.

Let’s read the story below to understand more.

AITA for “rushing” my friend to finish her food. I (22M) went to a Japanese restaurant with my friend (21F). She ordered a small bowl of miso soup and a beer. I ordered the same with an additional cocktail. I finished my order within 20–35 minutes.

But the friend? She was taking her time…

My friend, on the other hand, was still eating her food. I decided to wait. After a while, I commented that she should not force herself to finish the food if she can’t.

And she had reasons for her slow eating.

She replied that she’s not forcing herself and that she is just waiting for the food to go down — and that it will be easier since it’s only liquid food and not solid food. We argued for a bit more and then moved on from the subject.

But that’s when things get a little awkward…

The waiter came by with the bill, and she is still eating. After a while, she decided not to finish the miso soup and commented how the “carbonation from the beer was making her stomach tight.” I, then, responded by repeating her words of only needing to “wait for the liquid to go down.”

The evening didn’t end well, and it left the man wondering something…

We left when the restaurant was about to close down. She still didn’t finish her food. This wasn’t a big deal, but there was a little bit of tension at the time. Am I a jerk?

What does Reddit think? Was this man too impatient? Should he have just left? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

People questioned their meal choice.

Others highlighted that the friend has more going on than one might think.

Another Redditor said it wasn’t right to “police” anyone’s speed.

And finally, one Redditor sided with the OP, stating more than 30 minutes for soup was too long.

This friend should’ve kept his opinions to himself.

