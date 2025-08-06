Woman Tried To Sneak Out With Stolen Booze In A Baby Stroller, But Security Stopped Her Before She Could Escape

It’s amazing what people will try to get away with when they think no one’s paying attention.

So, what would you do if a customer insisted their baby was asleep, but the stroller sounded like a shopping cart full of glass bottles? Would you stay quiet and let them go? Or would you risk a scene to find out what was really going on?

In the following story, one grocery store worker encounters this exact scenario. Here’s what happened.

“Ma’am, that’s not your baby.” I last worked in retail about a year ago in a local store chain, and this one encounter always stood out in my memories. I first saw this woman enter the store with a baby stroller. She seemed pretty normal. About 20 minutes later, as I was manning the cashier, she turned up in line and seemed a bit nervous. I greeted her with a good morning, but she just responded with a nod. As I finished bagging her things and said goodbye, she promptly bumped into the woman beside her, and all of us could hear glass bottles hitting each other from inside the stroller.

The woman refused to let anyone look in the baby stroller.

We tried to talk her into letting us look at her “baby,” but she refused, saying her baby was asleep. We inquired about the glass sound, but she began screaming that it was just her baby’s milk bottle. My manager finally came to us when a small crowd was forming around us as she began shouting: “Stay away from me, you *******! You’re stressing my baby the **** out! Who do you think you are?” I promptly called security, and she started pushing our other customers out of the way as she ran to the exit. Luckily, they caught her before she got away. It turns out that she tried to steal four bottles of vodka and hid them in the baby stroller, trying to pass them off as her baby.

Wow! Some people have no class whatsoever.

