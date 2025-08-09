Woman Was Looking Forward To A Relaxing Weekend With Her Dad And Uncle, But She Felt Blindsided When Her Dad Dropped A Last-Minute Update

Some people have social anxieties and don’t like being near strangers for a long time.

If you had social anxiety and your dad told you at the last minute that there were going to be strangers at what you thought was a small family get together, would you still go, or would you back out?

This woman was excited for a relaxing weekend with her dad and uncle.

She and her dad were about to drive to her uncle’s place when he told her that her uncle had other guests.

Read the full story below to see how the story plays out.

AITA for cancelling my plans because I wasn’t made aware that other people aside from family whom I don’t know were going to be there until last minute I (25F) had plans to visit my hometown this weekend with my dad (60sM). We were to go to my uncle’s (60sM) house to have a little gathering and swim in the pool. We three have a close relationship, so I was looking forward to spending a relaxing weekend at a family member’s place.

This woman received a last-minute update from her dad.

I took a train in, got my stuff ready to drive together with my dad to my uncle’s house. Right before we leave the parking lot, he pulls over for a second. He tells me that my uncle is having guests over from abroad, a Russian friend and her kid, so he asks me whether I’m okay with it. I have social anxiety, so of course I feel blindsided.

Her dad knew how she would react, that’s why he told her right before they left.

My dad knows I will definitely have a reaction; therefore, he saves it until the last minute to tell me. I am really not in the mood to socialize, as it means the opposite of relaxing to me. I did not agree to gather with a bunch of people I don’t know for the weekend. Had he shared this information beforehand, say this morning, I would’ve probably handled it differently.

Her dad has a history of doing this.

He also has a history of doing this sort of thing. Taking me places I thought we would be alone or meeting someone only to realize there are some extra people I wasn’t aware were going to be there, all because he doesn’t want me to have the chance to say no or excuse myself. He just subjects me to it and it makes me uncomfortable.

She got really mad and just returned home.

I am extremely annoyed. I argued my point and said I wasn’t going, as I don’t feel like it anymore. I am angry at him. And because this is not the first time he’s done this, this was going to spoil my mood among everyone else. I returned home and now, I’m really sad I don’t get to have a relaxing pool day which was the only reason I visited town.

Her dad should’ve given her a heads up about who was going to be there before she came into town instead of springing it on her.

Always give the other person an opportunity to decide for themselves.

